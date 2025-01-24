Goat thief handed over to police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A goat thief was caught in Basti Pattan by locals and handed over to Pir Jaggi Police Station in Layyah, on Friday.

Police said the accused, identified as Sajid Hussain, was attempting to steal goats belonging to Riaz Hussain.

Before handing him over to the police, the locals thrashed the accused.