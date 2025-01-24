Goat Thief Handed Over To Police
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A goat thief was caught in Basti Pattan by locals and handed over to Pir Jaggi Police Station in Layyah, on Friday.
Police said the accused, identified as Sajid Hussain, was attempting to steal goats belonging to Riaz Hussain.
Before handing him over to the police, the locals thrashed the accused.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FJWU-BIC startups shine at Centaurus Mall8 minutes ago
-
Goat thief handed over to police8 minutes ago
-
AIOU celebrates int'l day of education8 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts musical evening8 minutes ago
-
UN Women Pakistan delegation visits PSCA Headquarters8 minutes ago
-
VC GCUWS organises plantation drive8 minutes ago
-
Miscreants kidnap policeman, burn his house in Tank8 minutes ago
-
Local administration up for strict action against illegal slaughtering18 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang, arrest two18 minutes ago
-
ADC visits DHQ Hospital to review facilities18 minutes ago
-
Police constable kidnapped, house set on fire38 minutes ago
-
Sports Gala, PUKAAR Magazine launch at KMU38 minutes ago