GoB Announces Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Government of Balochistan (GoB) on Monday announced holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr from March 31 to April 02, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday).

According to an official notification by the Service and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Government of Balochistan, a public holiday has been declared across the province from March 31 to April 02, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

