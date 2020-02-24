“GoBackTrump” becomes top trend in India and at global level

(@fidahassanain)

Indian citizens staged protest against the Modi government on the occasion of Trump’s visit in Ahmadabad.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2020) Following visit of US President Donald Trump, a new trend “GoBackTrump” has gone high in India and around the globe here on Monday evening.

The new trend shows that there is a strong opposition against the visit of US President Donald Trump in India despite that he made a big “Defence deal” with India. The Twitterati are making different comments on the visit of US President Donald Trump.

A large number of youngsters took to the street to stage protest against Modi government on the eve of Trump visit to Ahmadabad.

A group of protestors wrote: “The police tried their best to prevent any protests during Trump’s visit, illegally entering hostels, detaining and harassing students and activists, and condoning off large portions of the city. However, we managed to mark our dissent at landmarks across Ahmedabad,”.

Another user wrote: “ Women of Sathupally a small town of Telangana has hit the streets to protest against draconian laws of CAA ,NPR and NRC and to save the constitution. America is also witnessing similar Islamophobic environment #GoBackTrump,”.

Another Twitterati said while tagging US President Trump that “ Dear @realDonaldTrump, Do you know that 26,000 school kids line up for 5 hours - yes five hours - in the heat as a display for you? I am standing in solidarity with those innocent children. #GoBackTrump,”.

Earlier in the day, Trump mentioned Pakistan in his speech in the main gathering in Ahmadabad, saying that the US had good relations with Pakistan and they were working in the positive direction with it. He hoped that the tensions would be reduced very soon in South Asia.