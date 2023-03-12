GOC 12 Div terms AJK most-suitable region for adventure tourism, winter sports

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The General Officer Commanding of 12 Division, Major General Muhammad Irfan, has termed Azad Kashmir the most-suitable region for adventure tourism and winter sports and offered every possible cooperation to civil administration on behalf of the army in order to boost adventure tourism and winter sports in the region.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural of the 3-day Winter Sports Adventure Tourism Festival at Adang Kail of Neelum Valley district in AJK, held under the aegis of the Pakistan Army.

Besides others, the Festival was attended by the Special Advisor to AJK PM Sardar Muhammad Israel Qazi, Assistant Commissioner Sharda Musharraf Hussain Mir, AD Tourism Malik Ghulam Murtaza, Tehsildar Muhammad Mushtaq Qureshi, DFO Kail Raja Faraqat, District education Officer for Women, DEO for Male Khawaja Zakir, and people from different walks of life.

While terming Adang Kail the best spot for adventure tourism and winter sports, Major General Irfan emphasized that the promotion of active tourism was inevitable for the sustainability and preservation of natural beauty and for combating climate change.

He said that local people could be provided employment opportunities at their doorsteps by building tourist resorts and other facilities for tourists under public-private partnerships.

The bulk of tourists also came from different parts of Pakistan to attend the colourful winter sports festival. Tourists and the local community termed the festival a welcome step towards adventure tourism and winter sports in AJK.

Male and female students participated in different programmes, including local and national sports and presented Kashmiri, Shina, Poshtu and Pahari songs.

Local children displayed naisky run play and snowboarding along with players coming from Chitral. The team of students displayed the game of downhill hill sky from the starting point, sheep lift racing and performed mock rescue operations through wooden made skip board and tug pulling which startled the tourists.

At the closing of the different games, the GOC-12 Div lauded the performance of students and players of different sports and give away medals, appreciation certificates and cash awards to the best performers.

He also presented souvenirs to government officers and guests, including Special Advisor to PM for Clean and Green Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Israel Qazi, AC Sharda, AD Tourism, DFO Kail and others.

Sardar Israel Qazi, on the occasion, thanked the district administration, Commander 32 Brigade, jawans of Pak Army and the players, civil society, and reverent personalities of the area for attending the winter sports festival and making it a success.