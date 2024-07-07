GOC 9 Div Kohat stresses for peaceful Muharram Ul Haram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) All the sects should show patience, solidarity and brotherhood during the upcoming Muharram ul Haram and jointly work to thwart the nefarious intentions of the evil elements.

These views were expressed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 9 Div Kohat Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti while addressing the separate settings of the local elders and youth at Governor's Cottage Parachinar here Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud explained in detail about the arrangements so far made for peaceful holding of Muharram ul Haram.

On this occasion Commander 73 Brigade Brigadier Shahzad Azim, District Police Officer Kurram Nisar Ahmed Khan, Commanding Officer 55 Baloch Colonel Yousaf, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Yousaf Karim, Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram Hafeezullah and elders of the area were also present.

The GOC said that the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Karbala for the sake of religion was living example for all of us. Therefore, we not only have to show brotherhood, peace and tolerance among ourselves during Muharram ul Haram only but show the same for the whole year, he added.

“We have to thwart all the negative plans of anti-state elements with full force,” he said and added that the sacrifices of the security forces for maintenance of peace were crystal clear and for the peaceful holding of Muharram, we should fully cooperate with all the institutions of the state for the national cause.

On this occasion, the elites and youth of the area informed the GOC about all their problems and reiterated their complete cooperation with all the institutions during Muharram ul Haram this year.