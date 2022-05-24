UrduPoint.com

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Hyderabad Major General Dilawar Khan on Tuesday said that in the current socio-economic settings, emotional intelligence played an important role in effective growth and development of personality

He was addressing a session titled "Personality Growth in the Current Environment" organized by Isra University as a chief guest.

The GOC 18 Div, Hyderabad emphasized how future physician leaders can provide quality medical care by giving importance to their emotional intelligence.

The only thing in our personality which enabled us to connect with others was our emotions, he said, encouraging the students to develop a positive outlook towards ups and downs of life.

ISRA University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Leghari in his welcome address said that an individual's personality changed throughout his course of life and the change was often caused by environmental influences.

Earlier, the Isra university also paid tribute to Pakistan Army through a video documentary which was produced by the university's public relation department.

The event was organized by Isra University Alumni Association, in collaboration with the University's Directorate of Students Affairs.

The purpose of the session was to educate students on how they can improve their personalities in the current environment.

After the session, Dr Nazir Ashraf Leghari accompanied by Maj General Dilawar Khan interacted with young doctors, house officers and other staff.

