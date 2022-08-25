UrduPoint.com

GOC Hyderabad Visits Relief Camps In Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 08:39 PM

GOC Hyderabad visits relief camps in Mirpurkhas

Pakistan Army's General Officer Commanding (GOC) 18th Infantry Division Major General Dilawar Khan on Thursday said the recent flooding rains have inflicted heavy financial and property loss to people, we feel pain of rain-hit people and will not leave them alone in this difficult time

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army's General Officer Commanding (GOC) 18th Infantry Division Major General Dilawar Khan on Thursday said the recent flooding rains have inflicted heavy financial and property loss to people, we feel pain of rain-hit people and will not leave them alone in this difficult time.

According to handout issued by district information office, the GOC expressed these views while talking to Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah and other relevant officers in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto exhibition hall fruit farm .

Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah gave detailed briefing to GOC about relief activities and apprised him about providing more tents, plastic tarpals, mosquito mats and other necessary material.

The GOC assured that Pakistan Army would extend every possible help to district administration in this regard.

Later, the GOC visited relief camp established in Rural Health Center Khanbhri of Shuja taluka of Mirpurkhas. Brigadier Commander Chhor Cantt Lieutenant. Col Yasir Waqas welcomed him on his arrival.

The GOC distributed cash, clothes, shoes ,ration bags and other material among rain-hit people accommodated in relief camps.

Brigadier Commander Chorr Cantt Lt. Col Yasir Waqas on the occasion briefed GOC about relief activities being carried out in rain affected areas.

Major Jawad, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ejaz Shah, DC Zain-ul-Aabdinn Memon, DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner taluka Suja Abad Saleem Shaikh and other military and civil officers were also present on the occasion,

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Asad Ali GOC (Pak) Limited. Rains

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab allocates Rs 5 bln funds for ..

Chief Minister Punjab allocates Rs 5 bln funds for flood victims

22 seconds ago
 Djokovic misses US Open due to lack of Covid vacci ..

Djokovic misses US Open due to lack of Covid vaccination

23 seconds ago
 Anderson strikes before South Africa's Rabada repe ..

Anderson strikes before South Africa's Rabada repels England

27 seconds ago
 Tayyaba Gul allegations: Lahore High Court orders ..

Tayyaba Gul allegations: Lahore High Court orders to club petitions against comm ..

28 seconds ago
 13 killed, 948 injured in 866 accidents in Punjab

13 killed, 948 injured in 866 accidents in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Unvaccinated Djokovic to miss US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic to miss US Open

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.