GOC Hyderabad Visits Train Accident Site In Serhari

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 09:10 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :General Officer Commanding Major General Dilawar Khan arrived at Nawabshah to visit victims of the Hazara Express tragedy that occurred near Sahrai area of Nawabshah. .

Talking to the media GOC said that Pak Army was with people in every difficult time and train accident was very tragic and Pak Army engaged itself in rescue operations with all strength that was its prime duty.

GOC said that after hearing about the train accident Pak Army rushed to site and worked side by side with other institutions.

GOC said that standby helicopters are ready to carry any critical passengers while Rescue 1122 and other institutions worked hard for timely rescue while three critical operations were conducted to save the lives of injured persons.

He said that other patients are now stable as hospital staff worked with dedication for proper treatment. He was optimistic that injured passengers would recover speedily while he condoled with the families of the deceased.

