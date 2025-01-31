GOC, Jhelum, Visits Mirpur-AJK Varsity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) General Officer Commanding (GOC), Jhelum, Major General Muhammad Intikhab Alam on Thursday visited the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST,) here on Thursday for a meaningful interaction between the Military Leadership & Academic Community.
The event marked a significant occasion for Mirpur University offering a valuable opportunity for meaningful interaction between the Military Leadership & Academic Community", said an official press release issued by the media wing of Mirpur University of Science and Technology.
Upon his arrival at the City Campus of the University, the General Officer Commanding was received by Brigadier (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed SI (M), Vice Chancellor MUST along with Brigadier Awais Adil, Brigadier Tanveer Hussain, Deans of the Faculties, Principal Officers, Senior University Officials & Faculty Members.
Addressing the ceremony, Intikhab Alam shed light on the importance of the Army in safeguarding the sovereignty & integrity of the Nation by highlighting the challenges faced by the Armed Forces in securing the borders.
He spoke about the sacrifices made by Officers and Jawans for their Country & working tirelessly around the clock to ensure the security of the Nation’s Frontiers.
The General Officer also stressed the need for National Integration, asserting that a United Pakistan was our strength and the only way to overcome security challenges & ensure stability.
He also asserted the significance of understanding & upholding the ideological values passed down by forefathers & urged students to remain rooted in Pakistan's founding principles which were crucial for National Unity.
He said that there was no discrimination & every citizen of our beloved Country was equally respectable.
The Youth must avoid falling prey to fake news & foreign propaganda from adversaries.
He stressed the importance of verifying information before sharing it, as Islamic values taught us to act with integrity & discernment. The General Officer also emphasized the critical role of the Youth in shaping the future of Pakistan.
He said that youth must excel in their chosen academic fields & develop specialized skills that would enhance marketability & contribute meaningfully to the welfare & well-being of the State.
The General advised the students that after completing their studies they should utilize their talents & skills to become entrepreneurs and launch their startups, thus becoming Job providers rather than job seekers.
University students actively participated in the interactive session asking pertinent questions which were answered in detail with examples by the General Officer.
The General also commended the students' intellect for posing questions of National Importance.
Intikhab Alam thanked Brigadier Younus Javed for inviting him to interact with the talented Youth of the country.
Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor MUST, Brigadier Younus Javed thanked Major General Muhammad Intikhab Alam for his visionary talk with university's Students & interacting with both Students & Faculty in a thought-provoking session.
While sharing his views, he emphasized that the Pakistan Army inducts the best of the best individuals, who then undergo a rigorous & meticulously structured training process from the lower to the highest ranks. He further highlighted that the Army's training is its hallmark that has earned recognition at International level. The exuberant fighting spirit has cemented its reputation as one of the most formidable forces in the world.
APP/ ahr/378
