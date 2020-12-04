GOC Murree holds farewell talk with AJK Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

General Officer Commanding, (GOC) Murree, Major General Amir Ehsan Nawaz on Thursday called on Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan and held farewell talks with him at Prime Minister House

The AJK Premier, on the occasion, lauded his services and for playing commending role in building civil-military relationship.

He said that PaK Army is presenting exemplary sacrifices for the defense of Azad Kashmir against Indian aggression and proving the real defenders of Kashmiri people he said added.

Farooq Haider while appreciating the services of Major General Ehsan Nawaz, also expressed his well wishes and paid gratitude to him.

GOC Murree thanked the AJK Prime Minister for commending his services and his regards.

AJK PM presented the Souvenir to GOC on the occasion.