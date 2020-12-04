UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GOC Murree Holds Farewell Talk With AJK Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:25 AM

GOC Murree holds farewell talk with AJK Prime Minister

General Officer Commanding, (GOC) Murree, Major General Amir Ehsan Nawaz on Thursday called on Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan and held farewell talks with him at Prime Minister House

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :General Officer Commanding, (GOC) Murree, Major General Amir Ehsan Nawaz on Thursday called on Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan and held farewell talks with him at Prime Minister House.

The AJK Premier, on the occasion, lauded his services and for playing commending role in building civil-military relationship.

He said that PaK Army is presenting exemplary sacrifices for the defense of Azad Kashmir against Indian aggression and proving the real defenders of Kashmiri people he said added.

Farooq Haider while appreciating the services of Major General Ehsan Nawaz, also expressed his well wishes and paid gratitude to him.

GOC Murree thanked the AJK Prime Minister for commending his services and his regards.

AJK PM presented the Souvenir to GOC on the occasion.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Army Murree Azad Jammu And Kashmir GOC (Pak) Limited.

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

23 seconds ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

32 seconds ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide low cost housing to peop ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.