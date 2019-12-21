UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GOC Pano Aqil Garrison Presides Over CCL Annual Parents Day

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:10 PM

GOC Pano Aqil Garrison presides over CCL annual parents day

The General Officer Commanding (GOC),16 Division, Pano Aqil and Chairman Board of Governors Major General Tahir Hameed Shah has said no nation can create an enlightened progressive society, self-service, devotion to duty and loyalty to the national integrity without importing quality and result oriented education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The General Officer Commanding (GOC),16 Division, Pano Aqil and Chairman board of Governors Major General Tahir Hameed Shah has said no nation can create an enlightened progressive society, self-service, devotion to duty and loyalty to the national integrity without importing quality and result oriented education.

This he said while addressing on occasion of the 28th Annual Parents Day-2019, at Cadet College Larkana (CCL), as chief guest, in its college premises near Mohen-jo-dero, some 28kms off from here, on Saturday.

He said that Academic, Excellence knowledge character indispensable for developing any nation.

He said that our educational institutions must concentrate on character building of the youth given in their care so that our youth should not be just academically qualified but they must have imbibed in themselves tolerance, self-respect, impeccable integrity,respect for others and, above all, would and skill to make solid contribution to their own society and to the humanity at large, he added.

He lauded the efforts of the institution in securing excellent academic successes.

He appreciated the contribution of Cadet College Larkana was making towards quality education and character building of the youth who would shoulder the future responsibilities of the Nation.

While appreciating the facilities and degree of commitment of the institution's staff, he said that the cadet college was excelling at national level in providing quality education to the future leadership of Pakistan.

Earlier, The Principal and the Project Director of Cadet College Larkana (CCL) Brigadier Ghulam Raza SI(M) presented welcome address on the occasion and the annual report, wherein he narrated the achievements of the college and academic activities and co-curricular activities of the institution, pledging that no stone be lefty unturned to produce committed youth, duly equipped with character and competence to make them able to shoulder the responsibilities in various walks of national life.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Division, Pano Aqil Major General Tahir Hameed Shah reviewed the march past by the cadets and took salute and awarded the "Colour" of the College to Haider House in recognition to its overall performance.

The young cadets gave a demonstration of Commando action and gymnastics on the occasion.

He also distributed prizes, gold medals and shields among the Cadets and teachers for their outstanding performance in various fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Young Larkana March Gold All From GOC (Pak) Limited.

Recent Stories

No encroachments to be allowed in parks

17 seconds ago

Settlement of Gas Dispute Gives Chance to Restore ..

20 seconds ago

Govt to distribute 10 mln health cards by 2020: Dr ..

22 seconds ago

Commander in Chief Russian Federation Navy calls o ..

24 seconds ago

Ukraine's Eurobond Debt to Russia Unrelated to Gas ..

15 minutes ago

India protests rage on as death toll rises to 21

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.