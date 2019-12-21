GOC Pano Aqil Garrison presides over CCL annual parents day

The General Officer Commanding (GOC),16 Division, Pano Aqil and Chairman Board of Governors Major General Tahir Hameed Shah has said no nation can create an enlightened progressive society, self-service, devotion to duty and loyalty to the national integrity without importing quality and result oriented education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The General Officer Commanding ( GOC ),16 Division, Pano Aqil and Chairman board of Governors Major General Tahir Hameed Shah has said no nation can create an enlightened progressive society, self-service, devotion to duty and loyalty to the national integrity without importing quality and result oriented education

This he said while addressing on occasion of the 28th Annual Parents Day-2019, at Cadet College Larkana (CCL), as chief guest, in its college premises near Mohen-jo-dero, some 28kms off from here, on Saturday.

He said that Academic, Excellence knowledge character indispensable for developing any nation.

He said that our educational institutions must concentrate on character building of the youth given in their care so that our youth should not be just academically qualified but they must have imbibed in themselves tolerance, self-respect, impeccable integrity,respect for others and, above all, would and skill to make solid contribution to their own society and to the humanity at large, he added.

He lauded the efforts of the institution in securing excellent academic successes.

He appreciated the contribution of Cadet College Larkana was making towards quality education and character building of the youth who would shoulder the future responsibilities of the Nation.

While appreciating the facilities and degree of commitment of the institution's staff, he said that the cadet college was excelling at national level in providing quality education to the future leadership of Pakistan.

Earlier, The Principal and the Project Director of Cadet College Larkana (CCL) Brigadier Ghulam Raza SI(M) presented welcome address on the occasion and the annual report, wherein he narrated the achievements of the college and academic activities and co-curricular activities of the institution, pledging that no stone be lefty unturned to produce committed youth, duly equipped with character and competence to make them able to shoulder the responsibilities in various walks of national life.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Division, Pano Aqil Major General Tahir Hameed Shah reviewed the march past by the cadets and took salute and awarded the "Colour" of the College to Haider House in recognition to its overall performance.

The young cadets gave a demonstration of Commando action and gymnastics on the occasion.

He also distributed prizes, gold medals and shields among the Cadets and teachers for their outstanding performance in various fields.