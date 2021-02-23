GOC Pano Aqil Garrison presides over the 29th Annual parents day of CCL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Division, Pano Aqil and Chairman board of Governors Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo Tuesday said no nation can create an enlightened progressive society, self-service, devotion to duty and loyalty to the national integrity without importing quality and result oriented education.

This he said while addressing on occasion of the 29th Annual Parents Day-2021, at Cadet College Larkana (CCL), as chief guest, at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium in its college premises near Mohen-jo-dero, some 28kms off from here, on Tuesday.

He said that Academic, Excellence knowledge character indispensable for developing any nation.

He said that our educational institutions must concentrate on character building of the youth given in their care so that our youth should not be just academically qualified, but they must have imbibed in themselves tolerance, self-respect, impeccable integrity, respect for others and, above all, will and skill to make solid contribution to their own society and to the humanity at large, he added.

He lauded the efforts of the institution in securing excellent academic successes.

He further said that the strength of any nation lies in the good education, so our institutions should play their parts in inculcating good and quality education among the students, who are the future of the nation Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo said the real power of any nation is the power of knowledge and our institutions must impart it to the youth of the country so as to make them responsible and useful members of the society.

He encouraged and appreciated the contribution of Cadet College Larkana towards the growth of quality education and character building of the youth, who he hoped would ultimately emerge as role models to be emulated in their respective careers they join.

He said, it was only through quality education aimed at personality and character building of the youth that terrorism could be uprooted.

He also said that enlightened generation not only stops the bad but also transform it into good. He said that grooming young generation was our collective responsibility.

He said it was the triangle of parents, teachers and students that when unity of purpose has, could achieve the desired results.

Addressing the cadets he said always remember that ideas without actions do not produce any result. You should venture into the fields that no one had dared before and try to accomplish the most daunting tasks that might be pride to you, your parents, and institution and to your motherland, he added.

He said this institution has gifted you (cadets) the power of pen paired with the wisdom of book and developed your abilities to visualize, organize and execute.

He asked the cadets that it was now your turn to put in your sincere efforts in finding out ways aiming at to translating your dream in reality.

He appreciated the contribution of Cadet College Larkana was making towards quality education and character building of the youth who would shoulder the future responsibilities of the Nation.

While appreciating the facilities and degree of commitment of the institution's staff, he said that the cadet college was excelling at national level in providing quality education to the future leadership of Pakistan.

He said that we should acquire and excel in scientific and technical knowledge, especially in information technology so that we can face the challenges of the modern era.

He further said that the progress report presented by the principal in his speech reflects the excellent performance of the college during last academic year. He congratulated the prize winners.

Earlier, The Principal and the Project Director of Cadet College Larkana (CCL) Larkana Brigadier (Rtd.) Ghulam Raza Awan SI(M) presented welcome address on the occasion and the annual report, wherein he narrated the achievements of the college and academic activities and co-curricular activities of the institution, pledging that no stone be lefty unturned to produce committed youth, duly equipped with character and competence to make them able to shoulder the responsibilities in various walks of national life.

Principal of the college said that has excelled in various fields like cadets' joining Armed Forces, civil services and other fields with particular emphasis on punctuality, character building and discipline.

He also said that all-out efforts are being made to produce proud Pakistanis out of the cadets who could serve the nation and country in all walks of life.

He said this college has the honor of being the only institution in the country for organizing Hifz-e-Latif and Hifz-e- Hadith on college level and Hifz-e-Iqbal, squash and swimming competition on national level.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Division, Pano Aqil Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo reviewed the march past by the cadets and took salute and awarded the "Color" of the College to the Z. A Bhutto House in recognition to its overall performance.

The young cadets gave a demonstration of Commando action and gymnastics on the occasion.

He also distributed prizes, gold medals and shields among the Cadets and teachers for their outstanding performance in various fields. Cadet Adil of Class-XII from Haider House was declared as the best Cadet of the year.

The Principal of the College presented the College memento and a set of College publications to the Chief Guest.

The GOC Pano Aqil Garrison also took round the Academic Block, modernly developed I.T Lab, Cadets Facilitator Center, College library, archives and Armed Forces Corner and inaugurated the science, arts and crafts exhibition at the campus. He also visited and reviewed the progress work of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Girls Cadet College Larkana.

MNA Nazir Ahmed Bughio, Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range, DC Larkana, SSP Larkana, Members of the BoGs of the College, Prominent citizens, elected representatives of the area and civil and Army officers were present on the occasion. While, the annual parents day function was also attended by the parents of the cadets from all over the Country.