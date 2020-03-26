GOC Pano Aqil Garrison & Rangers Wing Commander monitors lockdown

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Pano Aqil Garrison, Major General, Tahir Hameed Shah and Wing Commander, Rangers, Brig Imran Haider visited Sukkur, Khairpur and other cities to monitor the lockdown

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Pano Aqil Garrison, Major General, Tahir Hameed Shah and Wing Commander, Rangers, Brig Imran Haider visited Sukkur, Khairpur and other cities to monitor the lockdown.

The GOC visited the isolation wards at the Khairpur Medical College hospital Khairpur, where Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Kaleem Memon and District Health Officer (DHO), Khairpur, Dr Muhammad Hussain Abro briefed him about the Zaireen in the quarantine and facilities being provided to them.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur. Muhammad Naeem Sandho and SSP Khairpur Muhammad Umar Tufail also briefed him about the lockdown in the district.