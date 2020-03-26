UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GOC Pano Aqil Garrison & Rangers Wing Commander Monitors Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:58 PM

GOC Pano Aqil Garrison & Rangers Wing Commander monitors lockdown

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Pano Aqil Garrison, Major General, Tahir Hameed Shah and Wing Commander, Rangers, Brig Imran Haider visited Sukkur, Khairpur and other cities to monitor the lockdown

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Pano Aqil Garrison, Major General, Tahir Hameed Shah and Wing Commander, Rangers, Brig Imran Haider visited Sukkur, Khairpur and other cities to monitor the lockdown.

The GOC visited the isolation wards at the Khairpur Medical College hospital Khairpur, where Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Kaleem Memon and District Health Officer (DHO), Khairpur, Dr Muhammad Hussain Abro briefed him about the Zaireen in the quarantine and facilities being provided to them.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur. Muhammad Naeem Sandho and SSP Khairpur Muhammad Umar Tufail also briefed him about the lockdown in the district.

Related Topics

Rangers Sukkur Khairpur GOC (Pak) Limited.

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports eight deaths after tally of Coron ..

10 minutes ago

For Japan's Abe, Olympic delay may be no sweat

3 minutes ago

Medicinal imports dip over 8% in 8 months of FY 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Over 80 Aftershocks Registered on Kuril Islands Af ..

3 minutes ago

Corona threats; chicken, meat prices decreased

14 minutes ago

PM's economic relief package widely hailed

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.