GOC Pano Aqil Garrison Visits Sukkur's Quarantine Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

General Officer Commanding, Pano Aqil Garrison, Major General Ghulam Shabir Naraijo, visited quarantine centres Sukkur, and Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital, Sukkur, to inspect the facilities being provided to the coronavirus positive patients on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :General Officer Commanding, Pano Aqil Garrison, Major General Ghulam Shabir Naraijo, visited quarantine centres Sukkur, and Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital, Sukkur, to inspect the facilities being provided to the coronavirus positive patients on Wednesday.

Earlier, the GOC also visited Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Medical Science, Gambat, Khairpur and inspected liver transplant, orthopedic, surgery departments, COVID-19 isolation wards and ventilator facilitations.

Director GIMS Capt. (retd) Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti briefed him about the facilitations and working SOPs of the institute, especially about the updated situation of coronavirus outbreak and GIMS' measures to counter the pandemic. He also told him about the testing facility of COVID-19. The GOC on the occasion appreciated the services rendered by the health professionals and workers of GIMS to serve the people at the time of need.

