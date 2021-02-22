GOC Pano Aqil visits Sukkur IBA, interacts with students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

General Officer Commanding (GOC), Pano Aqil Cantonment, Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo on Monday visited Sukkur IBA University and interacted with the students

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :General Officer Commanding (GOC), Pano Aqil Cantonment, Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo on Monday visited Sukkur IBA University and interacted with the students.

VC, Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah along with University management received the guest. Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo held a meetng with University management and was briefed about the initiatives taken by Sukkur IBA University.

The two sides discussed educational reforms in the meeting. The GOC also conducted an interactive session with the students of Sukkur IBA University and said that Sukkur IBA University is an excellent institution because it is engaged in producing economic leaders of tomorrow.

He said that Pakistan Army was working for securing the territorial boundaries of Pakistan and to upheld nation, adding that there is a long history of sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army. The General Officer Commanding appreciated the Management of Sukkur IBAUniversity for playing role in national development.

Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University, Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah and Registrar Zahid Hussain Khand admired the continued efforts of Pakistan Army for peaceful land stable Pakistan.