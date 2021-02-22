UrduPoint.com
GOC PanoAkil Garrison Will Be The Chief Guest At 29th Annual Parents Day Of CCL

Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

GOC PanoAkil Garrison will be the chief guest at 29th Annual Parents Day of CCL

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The General Officer Commanding (GOC) PanoAkil Garrison and Chairman BoG of Cadet College Larkana Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo will be the chief-guest on the occasion of the 29th Annual Parents Day-2021 of Cadet College Larkana (CCL) which will be held on Tuesday (February 23), at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium in the College premises near Mohen-Jo-Dero.

This was stated by the Principal and Project Director Cadet College Larkana Brig.(Rtd.) Ghulam Raza Awan here on Monday.

The GOC PanoAkil Garrison will be briefed about College by the Principal and Project Director of the College.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) PanoAkil Garrison and Chairman BoG of Cadet College Larkana Maj. Gen. Ghulam Shabeer Narejo will chief guest of the Annual day function where cadets of the college will present him a guard of honour and reviewing pass-out parade of 25th batch of Larkanians, cadets will perform march past, P.

T. Show, Young Commandos Show, Rescue Operation, Oath Taking, Attack Demonstration and various items of gymnastics, he added.

On the occasion the Chief Guest will also distribute prizes and awards among the teachers and the Cadets who showed excel and also give away the prizes among the winners.

He said that GOC PanoAkil Garrison would also visit and inaugurate the Science, Art & Craft exhibition on the occasion.

He will also visit the I.T. Laboratory, central library and various sections of the college, he added and further said that GOC PanoAkil Garrison will also visit and reviewed the on-going development work of Girls Cadet College Larkana.

