GOC PanoAqil Garrison Presides Over 31st Annual Parents Day Of CC Larkana

December 20, 2022

GOC PanoAqil Garrison presides over 31st annual parents day of CC Larkana

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Division, Pano Aqil and Chairman Board of Governors Major General Aamer Amin has said "To motivate the weak, to mold the mediocre and to challenge the gifted should be today's teachings notion providing quality education including a strong component of moral values, environment awareness and physical fitness to young cadets is our responsibility."

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Division, Pano Aqil and Chairman board of Governors Major General Aamer Amin has said "To motivate the weak, to mold the mediocre and to challenge the gifted should be today's teachings notion providing quality education including a strong component of moral values, environment awareness and physical fitness to young cadets is our responsibility." This he said while addressing the 31st Annual Parents Day-2022, at Cadet College Larkana (CCL), as chief guest.

Aamer Amin lauded the efforts of the institution in securing excellent academic success. He further said that the strength of any nation lies in quality education, so our institutions should play their parts in inculcating quality education for the better future of the nation.

He lauded the contribution of Cadet College Larkana in character building of the youth and hoped that they would ultimately emerge as role models to be emulated in their respective careers.

Addressing the cadets, Major General Aamer Amin said always remember that ideas without actions do not produce any result.

He also lauded the Girls Cadets of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Girls Cadet College Larkana who participated in the parade and displayed their talent.

He also praised Girls cadets for showing the same qualities to stand out shoulder-by-shoulder to the boys.

The administration of Girls Cadet College should strive for the quality education of the students and provide facilities like modern language and computer lab to the local people.

Earlier, the Principal and the Project Director of Cadet College Larkana (CCL) Larkana Brigadier Ghulam Raza SI(M) presented a welcome address on the occasion and the annual report, wherein he narrated the achievements of the college and academic activities and co-curricular activities of the institution, pledging that no stone be left unturned to produce committed youth, duly equipped with character and competence to make them able to shoulder the responsibilities in various walks of national life.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Division, Pano Aqil Major General Tahir Hameed Shah also reviewed the march past by the cadets and took a salute and awarded the "Colour" of the College to Iqbal House in recognition to its overall performance.

He also distributed prizes, gold medals and shields among the Cadets and teachers for their outstanding performance in various fields.

The Principal of the College presented the College memento and a set of College publications to the Chief guest.

The GOC Pano Aqil Garrison also took round the Academic Block, modernly developed I.T Lab, Cadets Facilitator Centre, College library, archives and Armed Forces Corner and inaugurated the science, arts and crafts exhibition at the campus He also visited and saw the progress work of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Girls Cadet College Larkana.

MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh. Members of the BoGs of the College, Prominent citizens, elected representatives of the area and civil and Army officers were present on the occasion. While the annual parents day function was also attended by the parents of the cadets from all over the Country.

