GoC Review Anti COVID-19 Measures

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

GoC review anti COVID-19 measures

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :General Officer Commanding (GoC) Major General Majid Jehangir on Sunday reviewed anti-Coronavirus (COVID-19) measures taken by the health department and local administration in the district . On this occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qammar, District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani, officials of health department, local administration and army were also present.

During his visit, he checked the preparedness of the administration to meet the challenge in wake of outbreak of Coronavirus.

He visited the COVID-19 control room established to monitor the situation in the district besides checking the facilities available at isolation wards established in District Headquarters Hospital. Major General Majid Jehangir also attended a briefing at Deputy Commissioner office.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qammar briefed the participants about current statistics, issues and future planning of the district administration.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, Dr. Sohail Ejaz highlighted the geographical sensitivity of district as bordering with KP at one side and Rawalpindi on other and prominent mean of public transport through GT road and motorway, KP to Punjab and suggested authorities for activation of permanent transit posts for strict monitoring of the commuters with vision to stop transmission of suspected or positive cases of the pandemic.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood emphasized for a database of Health professionals, volunteers, 1122, paramedics to deal any emergency situation.

He also described road map for future and directed concerned authorities for action especially to define District hotspots areas of different cultural/ethnic backgrounds, more focus on sensitive areas and ensuring lockdown to overcome burden of disease as this was only way to combat the disease, defined burial plan and training of staff as per SOPs, defined comprehensive HR plan for, medical staff, janitorial staff, security staff and support staff considering emergency situation in case of need base only, define rational threshold plan for patients admission at different levels, - Increase patients capacity at least by 30 percent.

Dr Asad Ismail, District Health Officer preventive services briefed the participants about track ,trace and treat with on line data submission and being incharge of preventive services briefed about district and tehsil rapid response teams and y screening of the suspected patients.

While briefing about the meeting, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Ejaz told media persons that it was civil- military coordination meeting to combat COVID-19 in the district. He said that the core purpose of the meeting was to review current statistics, situation analysis, strengthen coordination and defining future strategy.

Major General Majid Jehangir lauded the efforts of district administration and health authorities to curtail COVID-19 in the district.

He also praised the dedication of health staff deputed at isolation ward and said military stood with nation in every crucial time and ready to support all the functionaries to meet any challenge.

Later General Majid Jehangir also visited Village Gharibwal of Tehsil Pindi Gheb in Attock district where first case of Coronacirus has been confirmed.

