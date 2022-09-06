UrduPoint.com

GOC Visits Relief Camp, Distributes Financial Aid, Food Items

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM

The General Officer Commanding Army Division Hyderabad Major General Dilawar Khan visited the flood relief camp in Shaheed Benazirabad district on Tuesday

Major General Dilawar Khan visited the camp set up in Taluka Qazi Ahmad and interacted with the flood victims, according to a press release issued by the media cell of headquarters 18 Division.

On this occasion, Major General Dilawar Khan distributed food items to the flood affected people and children.

He assured the flood victims that the Pakistan Army would continue to serve them.

