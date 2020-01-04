UrduPoint.com
Godhra Community Chief Appreciates Police Actions Against Gutka Mafia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Godhra Community chief appreciates police actions against gutka mafia

Chief Godhra Community Siraj Godhra Saturday appreciated the SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao and his team for launching a crackdown against gutka mafia in Godhra Colony area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Godhra Community Siraj Godhra Saturday appreciated the SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao and his team for launching a crackdown against gutka mafia in Godhra Colony area.

In a statement, he said whole of his community was thankful to the police officers including SSP Central, SP New Karachi division, SDPO and SHO New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA) for taking stern action against the menace of gutka in the area.

Siraj said that gutka was destroying the young generation and the officers taking active part in its elimination deserved appreciation.

