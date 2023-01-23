UrduPoint.com

Godown Sealed, Chakkis, Shops Fined For Over Charging Atta, Sugar Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Godown sealed, Chakkis, shops fined for over charging Atta, sugar prices

In order to ensure implementation of government fixed rate of wheat flour, the district administration charged thousands of rupees fine and sealed a godown in different talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :In order to ensure implementation of government fixed rate of wheat flour, the district administration charged thousands of rupees fine and sealed a godown in different talukas of the district.

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars visited different areas and checked the Atta and Sugar prices.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, a godown was sealed for hoarding Atta and Sugar in Tandojam.

The district administration officers also conducted price checking at Latifabad unit No.

7, 8 and 9 and imposed fine of Rs 20000 against Atta Chakkis and retail shops for charging prices other than government notified rate.

A fine of Rs 15000 was charged from Ghouri Super mart and Chandika Chakki for over charging Atta prices.

All Atta Chakkis and retail shops have been warned to implement government fixed prices of Atta and Sugar failing which stern action will be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Fine Price From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of ..

Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of taxpayers' problems: Tax Ombud ..

5 seconds ago
 Macron's Erratic Military Policy Shows Lack of Vis ..

Macron's Erratic Military Policy Shows Lack of Vision - Expert

7 seconds ago
 Election Commission directs to take back vehicles ..

Election Commission directs to take back vehicles from former CM Punjab, ministe ..

8 seconds ago
 Short-lived Kuwait cabinet resigns after parliamen ..

Short-lived Kuwait cabinet resigns after parliament disputes

10 seconds ago
 Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burn ..

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burning

7 minutes ago
 US Mission wants to encourage Pakistan's entrepren ..

US Mission wants to encourage Pakistan's entrepreneurs: Blome

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.