Godown sealed, Chakkis, shops fined for over charging Atta, sugar prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :In order to ensure implementation of government fixed rate of wheat flour, the district administration charged thousands of rupees fine and sealed a godown in different talukas of the district.

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars visited different areas and checked the Atta and Sugar prices.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, a godown was sealed for hoarding Atta and Sugar in Tandojam.

The district administration officers also conducted price checking at Latifabad unit No.

7, 8 and 9 and imposed fine of Rs 20000 against Atta Chakkis and retail shops for charging prices other than government notified rate.

A fine of Rs 15000 was charged from Ghouri Super mart and Chandika Chakki for over charging Atta prices.

All Atta Chakkis and retail shops have been warned to implement government fixed prices of Atta and Sugar failing which stern action will be taken against the violators.