Godown sealed for illegal activity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed a godown on Inqilab Road and arrested its owner for illegal re-use of the old bottles of medicines on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan had received complaints regarding collection of the used bottles of medicines and for illegal re-use, which prompted him to direct raids on the godown.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, a team of the district administration headed by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tehreem Shah conducted a raid on the godown, where in old bottles were collected and cleaned illegal while other illegal processing including the bones of cattle, plastic and scrap material was also continued.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner expressed anguish over the matter, arrested the owner and then sealed the godown.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed all officers of the district administration for random inspection of godowns in their respective areas of jurisdiction and taking of stern action against law violators.