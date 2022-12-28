UrduPoint.com

Godown Sealed For Refilling Subsidized Flour

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Khar, Mujeeb Ullah here on Wednesday sealed a store house that was used for refilling of subsidized flour into sacks printed with address of Punjab.

The store house was situated in Nawaidand area of Bajaur tribal district.

District administration said that flour of Bajaur Floor Mills that was sold on Rs 1200 per bag was filled in sacks printed with address of Punjab.

Assistant Commissioner said that the people were being deceived by selling subsidized flour on increased prices.

He said that district administration would continue efforts to ensure provision of edibles to people on prices approved by district administration.

