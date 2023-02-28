Godown sealed for selling subsidized flour on high rates

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed an illegal godown for selling subsidized flour by packing in private bags during a raid conducted here on Tuesday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir, the teams of the food department and district administration launching joint operations to prevent profiteering and hoarding of flour in the district.

The District Food Controller (DFC) Abdul Majid Khan along with the team raided a godown situated at Shah Rukan-e-Alam colony and recovered 800 bags of subsidized flour.

The owner of the godown Muhammad Abdullah was selling the subsidized flour after packing it in private bags.

The DFC Abdul Majid Khan said that the godown has been sealed while FIR has also registered the godown owner over black marketing of flour.

He said that strict monitoring of flour sale points was being ensured while security has also been beefed up at flour trucking points.