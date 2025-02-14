Godown Sealed For Storing 1500 Kg Sugar Bags:
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A godown was sealed for storing 1500-kg sugar bags illegally in Piplan.
According to official sources,on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya,the Assistant Commissioner Piplan Ejaz Abdul Kareem acting on a tip-off raided at Rajpoot Grocery Harnoli and found 1500 kg sugar bags of 50 kg which was concealed in godown.
The shopkeeper could not prove the sugar record to which the AC sealed the godown while taking action.
