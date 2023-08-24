Godown sealed, hoarded urea recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Police recovered a huge quantity of urea fertilizer from a hoarder and sealed the premises of the godown for an indefinite time period, here late Wednesday.

About Rs 200,000 fine was imposed on the owner, Muhammad Aslam with the godown sealed for an indefinite time period, the official said.

The raid was conducted on tip-off as the urea was being sold at exorbitant prices from godown located at Mirpur Bhagal.

The charge was proved during an enquiry that led to hold raid at a secret godown run by the accused broker.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) in a statement vowed to continue action against black marketers.

He said, "Nobody is allowed to be involved in the sale or purchase of common goods via illegal means and resources."