Godown sealed, one booked over black marketing of flour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed an illegal godown and registered FIR against the owner after recovering bags of subsidized flour during a special raid conducted here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the food department team led by District Food Controller (DFC) Abdul Majid Khan, conducted a raid at a godown situated near Chowk Shah Abbas.

The team found more than 100 bags of government-subsidized flour which were being packed in private bags to sell in the marketing with high rates.

The team sealed the godown and registered the FIR against the owner Muhammad Mudassir.

Speaking on the occasion, DFC Abdul Majid Khan said that a special task has been given by the deputy commissioner of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of flour in the district.

He said that strict monitoring of flour supply was being made at flour mills and shops to prevent irregularities.