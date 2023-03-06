UrduPoint.com

Godown Sealed, One Booked Over Black Marketing Of Flour

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Godown sealed, one booked over black marketing of flour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed an illegal godown and registered FIR against the owner after recovering bags of subsidized flour during a special raid conducted here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the food department team led by District Food Controller (DFC) Abdul Majid Khan, conducted a raid at a godown situated near Chowk Shah Abbas.

The team found more than 100 bags of government-subsidized flour which were being packed in private bags to sell in the marketing with high rates.

The team sealed the godown and registered the FIR against the owner Muhammad Mudassir.

Speaking on the occasion, DFC Abdul Majid Khan said that a special task has been given by the deputy commissioner of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of flour in the district.

He said that strict monitoring of flour supply was being made at flour mills and shops to prevent irregularities.

Related Topics

FIR Flour

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mi ..

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mina Zayed

26 minutes ago
 Any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovere ..

Any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is not accep ..

52 minutes ago
 7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVER ..

7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVERS held at UVAS

54 minutes ago
 World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Invites Passengers to “Innovate To ..

Dubai Customs Invites Passengers to “Innovate Together” with New Idea Submis ..

58 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islam ..

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Congratul ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.