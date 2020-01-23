UrduPoint.com
Godown Sealed, Proprietor Arrested For Keeping Prohibited Thread In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:05 PM

District administration Peshawar arrested the proprietor of a godown at Wadpagha for keeping thread coated with prohibited chemical here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested the proprietor of a godown at Wadpagha for keeping thread coated with prohibited chemical here Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shah Alam), Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raid on a godown on Budhni road in Wadpagha area and on recovery of the thread coated with prohibited chemical sealed the facility and arrested the proprietor.

