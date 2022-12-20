UrduPoint.com

Godown Sealed, Wheat Bags Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Godown sealed, wheat bags recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Food controlling authority on Tuesday sealed a godown here at Bosan Road after recovering 200 sacks of wheat hoarded illegally.

District food Controller Umair Sagheer said that wheat dispersed on official quota in markets was found in the godown.

The godown's owner intended to sell it in black in order to earn a huge profit.

He said,"About 900 unfilled bags are confiscated during the raid from the store. The accused involved into the crime were held on the spot."He said geo-tagging of the floor bags was being made at all wholesale points across the local division.

