Goethe Institut’s Regional Head Visits NUML To Strengthen Collaboration
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Dr. Alexandra Mittler, Regional Head of the Goethe Institut, visited the National University of Modern Languages on Thursday to further solidify the institute’s longstanding partnership with NUML.
She was accompanied by Mr. Jan Krausser, Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad, and Ms. Maha Jafarey, Head of the Goethe Institut in Karachi.
The visit focused on enhancing collaborative ties between NUML and the Goethe Institut, particularly around Goethe exams conducted at NUML.
The delegation aimed to assess the examination facilities, address any challenges in conducting exams and the registration process, and explore opportunities for expanding academic and cultural exchanges.
This collaboration promises significant benefits for both NUML faculty and students, including scholarships for teacher training, online courses, workshops, and access to an extensive array of study materials.
The visit began with briefings from the Registrar on NUML’s academic initiatives, followed by an overview of the Faculty of Languages by Dr. Jami, who emphasized the department’s diverse course offerings in German language studies and its commitment to promoting German language education.
Pro-Rector academics, Dr. Safeer Awan also provided insights into the various international institutions established at NUML, highlighting the university’s efforts to enhance global partnerships.
In a subsequent meeting, Director General NUML, Brig Shahzad Munir expressed appreciation for the Goethe Institut’s role in fostering cultural ties and urged further exploration of collaborative avenues, noting that NUML could play an integral role in strengthening cultural amd academic connections.
"NUML is keen to facilitate initiatives that enhance both academic quality and intercultural understanding," he stated.
He further added, “With shared resources and expertise, we can develop new programs that will foster deeper connections between our institutions and enrich student experiences.”
Discussions also included shared views on the philosophy of Allama Iqbal, emphasizing the cultural bridge between the two institutions.
During the visit, the delegation explored areas to improve the examination process, with the Goethe Institut’s regional head highlighting the potential for enhancing the exam quality and expansion of examination services at NUML.
She expressed satisfaction with the current facilities and underscored the importance of continued coordination to address mutual challenges. Both sides also discussed ways to increase the number of seats for students and examiners, aiming to accommodate a larger pool of candidates.
The visit concluded with a campus tour, allowing the delegation to observe NUML’s facilities firsthand. Dr. Mittler expressed optimism about the future of this collaboration, affirming that joint efforts would contribute to enhanced academic growth and cross-cultural learning experiences for students and faculty.
The visit reflects NUML’s dedication to fostering international partnerships and enriching its academic landscape, ultimately broadening opportunities for its community through innovative cross-cultural programs.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three injured in bike-Tractor collision in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Romina highlights Pakistan's commitment to environmental protection2 minutes ago
-
Smog Medicine Alert Group formed to combat drug shortages2 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza, SP Pari Gul hold open court to address women’s issues2 minutes ago
-
Police crack down on drug dealers in Mirpurkhas2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit2 minutes ago
-
RCCI seeks promotion of non-conventional business sectors12 minutes ago
-
Fire at iron-sheet unit put out22 minutes ago
-
Women University Sialkot VC visits under-construction campus42 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves amendments to Universities Act, 201251 minutes ago
-
ACS Rabbani opens first AI expo, says it triggers urge to creativity51 minutes ago
-
Stray dogs culling launched in Lodhran51 minutes ago