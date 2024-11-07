Goethe institut’s regional head visits NUML to strengthen collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Dr. Alexandra Mittler, Regional Head of the Goethe Institut, visited the National University of Modern Languages on Thursday to further solidify the institute’s longstanding partnership with NUML.

She was accompanied by Mr. Jan Krausser, Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad, and Ms. Maha Jafarey, Head of the Goethe Institut in Karachi.

The visit focused on enhancing collaborative ties between NUML and the Goethe Institut, particularly around Goethe exams conducted at NUML.

The delegation aimed to assess the examination facilities, address any challenges in conducting exams and the registration process, and explore opportunities for expanding academic and cultural exchanges.

This collaboration promises significant benefits for both NUML faculty and students, including scholarships for teacher training, online courses, workshops, and access to an extensive array of study materials.

The visit began with briefings from the Registrar on NUML’s academic initiatives, followed by an overview of the Faculty of Languages by Dr. Jami, who emphasized the department’s diverse course offerings in German language studies and its commitment to promoting German language education.

Pro-Rector academics, Dr. Safeer Awan also provided insights into the various international institutions established at NUML, highlighting the university’s efforts to enhance global partnerships.

In a subsequent meeting, Director General NUML, Brig Shahzad Munir expressed appreciation for the Goethe Institut’s role in fostering cultural ties and urged further exploration of collaborative avenues, noting that NUML could play an integral role in strengthening cultural amd academic connections.

"NUML is keen to facilitate initiatives that enhance both academic quality and intercultural understanding," he stated.

He further added, “With shared resources and expertise, we can develop new programs that will foster deeper connections between our institutions and enrich student experiences.”

Discussions also included shared views on the philosophy of Allama Iqbal, emphasizing the cultural bridge between the two institutions.

During the visit, the delegation explored areas to improve the examination process, with the Goethe Institut’s regional head highlighting the potential for enhancing the exam quality and expansion of examination services at NUML.

She expressed satisfaction with the current facilities and underscored the importance of continued coordination to address mutual challenges. Both sides also discussed ways to increase the number of seats for students and examiners, aiming to accommodate a larger pool of candidates.

The visit concluded with a campus tour, allowing the delegation to observe NUML’s facilities firsthand. Dr. Mittler expressed optimism about the future of this collaboration, affirming that joint efforts would contribute to enhanced academic growth and cross-cultural learning experiences for students and faculty.

The visit reflects NUML’s dedication to fostering international partnerships and enriching its academic landscape, ultimately broadening opportunities for its community through innovative cross-cultural programs.