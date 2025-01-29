GoForeign Admires For Legal Migration; Sultan Riazul Hassan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chairman Hazrat Bahu Foundation Sultan Riazul Hassan on Tuesday admired the role of 'GoForeign' for providing the legal and affordable opportunities abroad to the educated people.
Chairman Hazrat Bahu Foundation Sultan Riazul Hassan along with his son, Zunair Sultan, CEO of Humanity North America. They were warmly welcomed by 'GoForeign''s Chief Executive, Muhammad Sajid Majeed, and his team, said a press release.
During the meeting, Sahibzada Riaz Ul Hassan highlighted the pressing issue of unemployment in Pakistan, emphasizing the struggles faced by educated individuals who are unable to secure jobs despite holding degrees.
Sahibzada Riaz Ul Hassan praised 'GoForeign'for its commitment to combating the illegal human trafficking trade, which has claimed thousands of lives.
He expressed his appreciation for the organization's dedication to ensuring safe and legal migration pathways, describing it as a "great service to the nation."
In a significant move, the Hazrat Bahu Foundation has decided to collaborate with 'GoForeign' under its 'Migrate to Future' program. This partnership aims to assist unemployed followers of the foundation in finding legitimate employment opportunities abroad, furthering the shared goal of empowering youth and reducing illegal migration.
