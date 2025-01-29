Open Menu

GoForeign Admires For Legal Migration; Sultan Riazul Hassan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 12:10 AM

GoForeign admires for legal migration; Sultan Riazul Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chairman Hazrat Bahu Foundation Sultan Riazul Hassan on Tuesday admired the role of 'GoForeign' for providing the legal and affordable opportunities abroad to the educated people.

Chairman Hazrat Bahu Foundation Sultan Riazul Hassan along with his son, Zunair Sultan, CEO of Humanity North America. They were warmly welcomed by 'GoForeign''s Chief Executive, Muhammad Sajid Majeed, and his team, said a press release.

During the meeting, Sahibzada Riaz Ul Hassan highlighted the pressing issue of unemployment in Pakistan, emphasizing the struggles faced by educated individuals who are unable to secure jobs despite holding degrees.

Sahibzada Riaz Ul Hassan praised 'GoForeign'for its commitment to combating the illegal human trafficking trade, which has claimed thousands of lives.

He expressed his appreciation for the organization's dedication to ensuring safe and legal migration pathways, describing it as a "great service to the nation."

In a significant move, the Hazrat Bahu Foundation has decided to collaborate with 'GoForeign' under its 'Migrate to Future' program. This partnership aims to assist unemployed followers of the foundation in finding legitimate employment opportunities abroad, furthering the shared goal of empowering youth and reducing illegal migration.

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin t ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shapin ..

Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future

47 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab He ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

2 hours ago
 UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Comm ..

UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication

2 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions

2 hours ago
UAE presents second national report on Arab Charte ..

UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights

2 hours ago
 NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Busine ..

Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Ab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police

2 hours ago
 Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 203 ..

Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030

2 hours ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan