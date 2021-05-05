Gogi Butt, accomplices remanded in police custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over gangster Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and his accomplices to the police on two days physical remand in illegal weapons case.

Earlier, the Mustafa Town police produced Gogi Butt, Usman, Ahmad Munir, Fayyaz, and others before ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta and sought their� remand for investigations.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, stating that all weapons were licenced and police had registered a baseless case against his clients.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, handed over Gogi Butt and other accused to police on two days physical remand. The court directed for producing them again on expiry of remand term, May 7,�Mustafa Town police had arrested the accused on Tuesday night and registered a case against Gogi Butt and 12 others under charges of terrorism, illegal weapons and others.