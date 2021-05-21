UrduPoint.com
Gogi Butt, Others Remanded In Police Custody In Extortion Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt, a notorious gangster, and his six accomplices to police on four-day physical remand in an extortion case.

Ichhra police produced the accused before ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta in strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were nominated in an extortion case. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on four-day physical remand. The court directed the police for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Ichhra police had registered an extortion case against the accused on complaint of a citizen, Khuram Yasin.

