Gogi Butt’s Nephews Booked On Power Theft Charges

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 07:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) During its ongoing grand anti-power theft campaign, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) found Salman and Usman, nephews of Gogi Butt, stealing electricity from the main supply line in Gawalmandi Sub-Division of the company.

The LESCO spokesman disclosed to media here Friday that the accused were using the stolen electricity in a commercial building, Royal Plaza, and causing hundreds of thousands of rupees revenue losses to LESCO.

He added that LESCO inspection team disconnected the illegal connections and seized the wires and meters used in the theft, besides imposing a fine of Rs 1.7 million in the form of a detection bill. While a case has also been registered against both the accused in the area police station and legal proceedings have been initiated.

