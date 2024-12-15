Gohar Baloch Confident Of Finding Common Ground With JUI-F
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) PML-N leader Gohar Baloch expressed optimism on Sunday that the reservations with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman will be addressed soon and believes that all parties will adhere to democratic principles and engage in dialogue to resolve issues, making protests unnecessary.
In an interview with ptv news, Gohar Baloch expressed confidence in finding common ground with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and stated that ongoing efforts to address reservations and concerns between the two parties are likely to yield positive results soon.
He believed that negotiations are the way forward and opposition must recognize that political solutions are forged through dialogue, not prolonged street protests.
Ali Gohar emphasized the need for PTI to demonstrate seriousness and maturity in their political approach, drawing parallels with the likes of Maulana.
He underscores the importance of constructive dialogue in addressing the country's challenges, adding that by adopting a more measured approach, PTI can work towards finding solutions that benefit the nation as a whole.
Responding to a question, he alleged that PTI's founder was the mastermind behind the May 9 chaos in the
country.
He emphasized that accountability is necessary to control such attitudes in the future. The May 9 riots were a series of violent protests that took place across Pakistan, resulting in widespread damage to government and military facilities.
