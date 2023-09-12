Open Menu

Gohar Boosts Bilateral Ties With Brazil At National Day Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Gohar boosts bilateral ties with Brazil at National Day Celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production Dr. Gohar Ejaz Thursday greeted the 201st Brazilian National Day celebrations as a chief guest expressing solidarity and conveying warm wishes to Brazil.

Dr. Ejaz highlighted Brazil's remarkable economic progress, calling it a global role model and a source of inspiration for Pakistan.

He mentioned that bilateral ties have strengthened as evidenced by Brazil's active participation in TEXPO-2023 and Food-Agri 2023 exhibitions held in Karachi in May and August 2023.

These visits, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, included exploration of local industries, leading to the signing of several Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs).

Emphasizing the potential for boosting trade in auto parts and IT sectors, the minister underscored Pakistan's appeal as an investment destination with a sizable consumer market, open to investment across various sectors with attractive incentives.

Dr. Ejaz extended an invitation to Brazil's public and private sectors to invest in areas of mutual interest, particularly agriculture, highlighting the prospect of sustainable agriculture practices and renewable energy solutions.

Despite the geographical distance, he urged both nations to improve transportation and logistics infrastructure, such as maritime routes, air connectivity, and Customs procedures, to facilitate cross-border commerce.

Additionally, the minister advocated for increased business-to-business interactions and cooperation in agriculture, energy, and technology sectors.

He also highlighted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which aims to allocate 10 million acres of barren land to the corporate sector for an agricultural revolution.

Dr. Ejaz emphasized the potential of collaborative research and development efforts, aiming to benefit both nations and contribute to the global economy.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering prosperity.

Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan, Olyntho Vieira expressed his willingness to work together in discovering new avenues for bilateral trade and cooperation to bring both nations closer in a larger aspect.

Participants among others of different missions were present to grace the event.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Agriculture Progress Brazil May August Market Commerce Event Million

Recent Stories

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

1 hour ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

1 hour ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

2 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

4 hours ago
Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

11 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

11 hours ago
 UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, inves ..

UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, investments opportunities

12 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood vic ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ ..

UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ to Saudi Ambassador

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhance ..

Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhancement of Russian-Pak energy coo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan