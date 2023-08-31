Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry Dr Gohar Ejaz on Thursday emphasized on boosting country's export to steer the country out of existing economic challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry Dr Gohar Ejaz on Thursday emphasized on boosting country's export to steer the country out of existing economic challenges.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Haval Jolion at a local hotel on Thursday.

He said, "We have to push our industries towards export." The Commerce Minister said that there was need to create maximum job opportunities, adding that after three years their would be 4.5 million children in job market.

Gohar Ejaz said, "The country has to focus on achieving the 80 billion Dollars export figure." He further said that collective efforts were required to put the country in right direction.

The Minister said he would give a strategic plan in 90 days that how contribution could be made to boost exports.

He said that 50 percent of country's economy was not documented which needed to be documented.

He said that unfortunately export culture was not promoted, adding that the country had all potential just little more effort was needed in this regard.

He said, "We have to earn in dollars and it is possible through exports." Later, talking to media he said that the country had to sell its products globally to achieve desired results, adding that as Pakistan's prosperity was linked with exports. He said there was a need to develop small medium enterprises.

Country's export should be of 80 billion dollars to stabilize the Currency, he added.

SAZGAR Engineering Works Limited Chief Executive Officer Mian Asad Hameed also spoke on the occasion.