Gohar Ejaz gets additional charge of interior ministry

(@Abdulla99267510)

Per rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister has formally designated Gohar Ejaz as the head of the Interior Ministry, effective immediately, as outlined in a notification.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Commerce Industries and Production Gohar Ejaz on Wednesday assumed the additional responsibility of the Interior Ministry following the resignation of Sarfraz Bugti from the position last month.

Per rule 3(4) of the Rules of business, 1973, the Prime Minister has formally designated Gohar Ejaz as the head of the Interior Ministry, effective immediately, as outlined in a notification released by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday.

Former Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti had resigned on December 15, 2023, to participate in the upcoming February 8 elections.

Despite the passage of time, the appointment of a new interior minister by the caretaker prime minister had been pending until today.

Given the full-time nature of the Interior Ministry, which involves collaboration with provinces on law and order issues, Gohar Ejaz is now tasked with overseeing these responsibilities.