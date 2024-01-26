Gohar Ijaz Visits NAP Secretariat
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ijaz on Friday visited the National Action Plan (NAP) Secretariat which is working to provide foolproof security to Pakistani nationals and foreigners
The secretariat coordinator briefed the interior minister about the functioning of the National Action Plan.
The minister said that the protection of all citizens was the prime responsibility of the state and close cooperation between law enforcement agencies was very important in this regard.
He said that a law and order can be ensured only with integrated strategy and cooperation and all resources should be utilized to ensure peace and security during the elections.
Provision of foolproof security to foreigners should also be ensured, the minister directed.
He also directed to further improve the code of conduct for the security of foreigners and to ensure its implementation.
