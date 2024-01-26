Open Menu

Gohar Ijaz Visits NAP Secretariat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Gohar Ijaz visits NAP Secretariat

Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ijaz on Friday visited the National Action Plan (NAP) Secretariat which is working to provide foolproof security to Pakistani nationals and foreigners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ijaz on Friday visited the National Action Plan (NAP) Secretariat which is working to provide foolproof security to Pakistani nationals and foreigners.

The secretariat coordinator briefed the interior minister about the functioning of the National Action Plan.

The minister said that the protection of all citizens was the prime responsibility of the state and close cooperation between law enforcement agencies was very important in this regard.

He said that a law and order can be ensured only with integrated strategy and cooperation and all resources should be utilized to ensure peace and security during the elections.

Provision of foolproof security to foreigners should also be ensured, the minister directed.

He also directed to further improve the code of conduct for the security of foreigners and to ensure its implementation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Law And Order Interior Minister All

Recent Stories

PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: P ..

PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ch ..

6 minutes ago
 Independent candidates free to join any political ..

Independent candidates free to join any political party

6 minutes ago
 PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

6 minutes ago
 Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in ..

Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in province: CM Domki

6 minutes ago
 Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered ..

Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered on death anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes provisional measures by ICJ in G ..

Pakistan welcomes provisional measures by ICJ in Gaza

4 minutes ago
Two Kashmiris arrested in IIOJK for remarks over B ..

Two Kashmiris arrested in IIOJK for remarks over Babri Masjid demolition, Ram Te ..

4 minutes ago
 Atletico face Athletic in Copa dey Rey semis

Atletico face Athletic in Copa dey Rey semis

4 minutes ago
 Medvedev battles back from two sets down to make A ..

Medvedev battles back from two sets down to make Australian Open final

8 minutes ago
 FAO organizes training for agriculture experts, of ..

FAO organizes training for agriculture experts, officials

4 minutes ago
 Security cameras to be installed at sensitive poll ..

Security cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations: CPO

4 minutes ago
 SAPM Sohrab lays foundation stone OPF School Rawal ..

SAPM Sohrab lays foundation stone OPF School Rawalpindi's new academic block

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan