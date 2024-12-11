Gohar Khan Demands Formation Of Inquiry Commission On May 9 Riots
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2024 | 02:34 PM
PTI chairman while speaking on floor of National Assembly says, “Do not force us to return to streets. This house must deliver justice to us,”
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan demanded formation of an inquiry commission to investigate May 9 riots.
“Now, let’s clear the dust of May 9 and form a commission on it,” said Barrister Gohar Khan while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday.
He said that the reason for setting up a committee was to correct the mistakes and should not be seen as a weakness.
The PTI chairman said injustice was done with their people and bullets were fired at them.
“No country in the world can allow shooting at peaceful protesters,” said Gohar Khan while indicating towards crackdown on the PTI workers and leaders during the Islamabad protest.
He claimed that none of their protesters were armed, and if there was any shooting, the responsibility for it must be held accountable.
Barrister Gohar pointed out that the inquiry commissions had been set up in the past in this country, but nothing came of them. He further stated that this assembly had yet to ensure the protection of its members and their children.
He further said, “Oppression is oppression; when it increases, it is destroyed. One person who came out of a Syrian prison after 39 years said the Syrian ruler fled the country with $2 billion. Do not force us to return to the streets. This house must deliver justice to us,”.
Sher Afzal Marwat while speaking on floor of the National Assembly, said, “Why were bullets fired at us on November 26? The mistreatment of Pashtuns continues,”.
He added that CM Ali Amin Gandapur stood by Bushra Bibi until the very end, and yet, they were the ones who were beaten, injured and now were facing charges.
The PTI leader stated that their members are running around the courts, with cases being filed against the poor who had no connection with PTI.
“The government members call the founding PTI leader a criminal, which only spoils our mood. The government not only beat us but also looted our property,” he added.
