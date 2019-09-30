UrduPoint.com
Goharullah Elected As New Hyderabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:26 PM

The general body of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) finally declared the Chairman Fateh Group Goharullah as the new HCCI President with Muhammad Shakir Memon and Alhaj Gulshan Ellahi as Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The general body of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) finally declared the Chairman Fateh Group Goharullah as the new HCCI President with Muhammad Shakir Memon and Alhaj Gulshan Ellahi as Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively.

The HCCI general body meeting was held here at HCCI secretariat on Monday which endorsed the results of the election committee announced by the Secretary/Returning Officer Syed Fakhar Alam Zaidi.

Besides, declaring Goharullah, Muhammad Shakir Memon and Alhaj Gulshan Ellahi as the new President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the general body also endorsed the results of the elections of the executive committee.

Meanwhile, addressing the participants, the newly elected HCCI President Goharullah vowed to struggle for resolving the collective issues of the business community of Hyderabad. The HCCI will play active role for revival of industrial activities which he said currently experiencing serious threats as a result of taxation system, he said and called upon Sindh Government to play its due role for industrial development and rehabilitate the deteriorating infrastructure in SITE Hyderabad.

The Senior Vice President Muhammad Shakir Memon and Vice President Alhaj Gulshan Ellahi also addressed the meeting and assured that all out efforts would be made to resolve the issues of the business community of Hyderabad.

