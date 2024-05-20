- Home
Goheer For Strategic Engagement Across Various Communication Channels To Counter Climate Misinformation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 07:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Renowned climate expert Muhammad Arif Goheer on Monday emphasized the necessity for strategic engagement across various communication channels, including traditional media, social media platforms, and digital tools, to effectively reach diverse audiences and counter misinformation on climate change.
He made these remarks while delivering an insightful lecture on "Crisis Communication in Climate Science and Technology: Lessons Learned and Best Practices" at the SZABIST SMRC 2024, a news release said.
The conference, a prestigious platform for communicating advancements and challenges in science and technology, was attended by leading scientists, policymakers, industry leaders, and communication experts.
Arif Goheer, who serves as the Head of Agriculture & Coordination at the Global Climate-Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) under the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, highlighted the critical role of effective communication in managing crises related to science and technology.
Drawing on a rich array of case studies from public health crises, climate disasters, and biotechnological controversies, Goheer underscored the importance of transparency and timely dissemination of accurate information in fostering public trust.
He pointed out the multifaceted challenges of crisis communication, such as managing uncertainty, addressing conflicting interests, and navigating ethical dilemmas.
"The integration of ethical considerations into communication practices is essential to uphold integrity and promote societal well-being," stated Goheer. He advocated for continuous learning and adaptation in crisis communication, stressing the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and stakeholder engagement.
In his conclusion, Goheer called for stakeholders in science and technology to apply the lessons learned and best practices discussed to enhance their preparedness and response capabilities. This, he noted, is crucial for safeguarding public trust and advancing the collective resilience of societies.
The SZABIST Media Revolution Conference Conference (SMRC 2024) an event that brought together media professionals researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to discuss current issues and advancements in science Communication. The 2024 conference was held in Islamabad, focusing on the theme of Media Revolution: Technological Influence on Journalism , Arts and Virtual Story Telling.
