Going All Out To Provide Better Health Facilities To People: DC Kohlu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Thursday said that all available resources were being utilized for the provision of better health facilities to the people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Thursday said that all available resources were being utilized for the provision of better health facilities to the people in the area.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Primary Health Center in the gastroenteritis-hit Kali Jamalhan area.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gehnoor Marreee and DSM PPHI Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Kakar were also present on the occasion.

The DC met patients undergoing treatment at the health center as well as the elders of the area.

Senior Medical Officer and Camp In-charge Dr Muhammad Ali Marree gave a detailed briefing to the DC on the causes of gastroenteritis and medical facilities being provided to the gastro patients.

DC Magsi said that the health department and PPHI teams made timely efforts that helped preventing gastroenteritis which had been spreading rapidly in the affected area.

"The district administration was working with the health department to provide medical facilities in remote areas." More than 150 cases had been reported in the affected area, however, all these patients recovered, he said, adding that the PPHI camp would continue in the affected area.

The DC said that gastro was a water-borne disease, therefore, strict instructions had been issued to Public Health Water Supply Scheme to take measures to provide clean drinking water in the area.

DHO Dr. Marree said gastroenteritis hit the area due to the lack of safe drinking water as contaminated water was the prime reason behind the spread of the disease.

He said a large number of people were affected, but thanks to the timely efforts of the health department and PPHI, spread of the disease was contained effectively.

