UrduPoint.com

Going All Out To Provide Better Health Facilities To People: DC Kohlu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Going all out to provide better health facilities to people: DC Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Thursday said that all available resources were being utilized for the provision of better health facilities to the people in the area.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Primary Health Center in the gastroenteritis-hit Kali Jamalhan area.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gehnoor Marreee and DSM PPHI Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Kakar were also present on the occasion.

The DC met patients undergoing treatment at the health center as well as the elders of the area.

Senior Medical Officer and Camp In-charge Dr Muhammad Ali Marree gave a detailed briefing to the DC on the causes of gastroenteritis and medical facilities being provided to the gastro patients.

DC Magsi said that the health department and PPHI teams made timely efforts that helped preventing gastroenteritis which had been spreading rapidly in the affected area.

"The district administration was working with the health department to provide medical facilities in remote areas." More than 150 cases had been reported in the affected area, however, all these patients recovered, he said, adding that the PPHI camp would continue in the affected area.

The DC said that gastro was a water-borne disease, therefore, strict instructions had been issued to Public Health Water Supply Scheme to take measures to provide clean drinking water in the area.

DHO Dr. Marree said gastroenteritis hit the area due to the lack of safe drinking water as contaminated water was the prime reason behind the spread of the disease.

He said a large number of people were affected, but thanks to the timely efforts of the health department and PPHI, spread of the disease was contained effectively.

Related Topics

Water Visit Kohlu Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

3 minutes ago
 Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

9 hours ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

9 hours ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

10 hours ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

10 hours ago
 Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win wome ..

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.