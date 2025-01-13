Gola expresses sorrow on death of elder brother of Sardar Akhtar Jan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola expressed deep sorrow over the death of the elder brother of Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal on Monday.

In her condolence statement, she said, "we shared the grief of the deceased’s family and stand with them in this difficult time".

She prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.