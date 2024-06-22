Open Menu

Gola Pays Tribute To Late Benazir Bhutto

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Gola pays tribute to late Benazir Bhutto

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Deputy Speaker BalochistanAssembly, Madam Ghazala Gola, on Friday cut cake to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in the Balochistan Provincial Assembly.

"We pay tribute to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a symbol of courage and democracy, who dedicated her life to the people of Pakistan, she said.

Her legacy continues to inspire us to strive for a better future." Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly further added.

APP/ask.

