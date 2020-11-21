Golain water supply scheme restored, supply to Chitral begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The drinking water pipeline coming to Chitral city, destroyed last year due to flood, was restored and the supply to Chitral City has started.

After the restoration of water supply scheme more than 50,000 in and around Chitral Town would be facilitated.

The water supply scheme was destroyed due to flood and several houses, farmland, shops, roads, bridges, irrigation canals and the drinking water pipelines were destroyed in the area. As a result, 50,000 people in and around Chitral Town were deprived of clean drinking water.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Minority Affairs Wazirzada Kailash inaugurated the project and restored water supply to Chitral city.

On the occasion, he also thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for extending all out support and directed the company concerned for the restoration of the Golain Water Supply Scheme.

For the rehabilitation of the completed projects, Rs. 477 million was given last year, which led to the rehabilitation of various projects. The Chief Minister had also given a grant of Rs. 65 million for the floods this year for which the people of Chitral are thankful.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Disaster Abdul Wali Khan said that there was a lot of pressure from the people on the administration to revive the project and now thankfully it has been completed.

Mohammad Zahid, Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, said, "We are very satisfied with this work because this time it has been brought in a very safe way." People will no longer have water problems, he added.

Faheem Azam, director of the construction company, said: "We would have completed the project much earlier if it had not been flooded again, but our team worked day and night to complete it two months earlier." He added that in addition to completing the project ahead of time, this time concrete work has been done in various places to protect it and the pipeline has been brought to the roadside instead of the river to prevent further floods.

The people of the area are very happy with the revival of the Golain Water Supply Scheme restoration. Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbahullah, WSU staff and local dignitaries were also present at the inauguration of the water supply scheme.