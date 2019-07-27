UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold, Cash Worth Rs 5m Stolen From A House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

Gold, cash worth Rs 5m stolen from a house

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Thieves took away gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 5 million from an auto dealer's house.

According to details, Humayun Nasir, a renowned auto-dealer, had gone out to attend a wedding ceremony along with his family.

Meanwhile, thieves entered his house and took away 50 tola gold ornaments, Rs 9 lakh in cash, two cell-phones and DSL camera from there.

City police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Nasir Gold Family From Dsl Million

Recent Stories

Ethiopia&#039;s top MP lauds UAE&#039;s developmen ..

25 minutes ago

Faisalabad Boy kills mother over electricity bill

38 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change to bring annual Shark W ..

56 minutes ago

Four FC personnel martyred in terrorist attack in ..

1 hour ago

Six Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross border at ..

1 hour ago

Govt takes control of Ishaq Dar’s Lahore residen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.