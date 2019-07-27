Gold, Cash Worth Rs 5m Stolen From A House
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Thieves took away gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 5 million from an auto dealer's house.
According to details, Humayun Nasir, a renowned auto-dealer, had gone out to attend a wedding ceremony along with his family.
Meanwhile, thieves entered his house and took away 50 tola gold ornaments, Rs 9 lakh in cash, two cell-phones and DSL camera from there.
City police have registered a case.