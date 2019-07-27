Gold, cash worth Rs 5m stolen from a house

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Thieves took away gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 5 million from an auto dealer's house.

According to details, Humayun Nasir, a renowned auto-dealer, had gone out to attend a wedding ceremony along with his family.

Meanwhile, thieves entered his house and took away 50 tola gold ornaments, Rs 9 lakh in cash, two cell-phones and DSL camera from there.

City police have registered a case.