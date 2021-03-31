UrduPoint.com
Gold, Cell Phones Recovered From Bathroom Of Bacha Khan International Airport

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:31 PM

The officials of Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday recovered 24gm gold and 10 cell phones from a bathroom of Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The officials of Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday recovered 24gm gold and 10 cell phones from a bathroom of Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), Peshawar.

According to ASF, the gold and cell phones wrapped in an envelope were concealed in the bathroom and recovered after a passenger informed the authorities.

The officials said the items were confiscated and search started for the person involved in smuggling.

