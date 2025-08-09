Open Menu

Gold Earrings Snatched From Elderly Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Gold earrings snatched from elderly woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) An elderly woman's gold earrings were snatched from her ears in Ghaziabad area here on Saturday, Lahore.

According to police sources, an incident took place in Ghaziabad, where an elderly woman was sitting at a shop when a man snatched her earrings and fled.

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, in which the accused can be seen snatching the earrings from the woman's ears and fleeing.

Ghaziabad police said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the woman's son Nadeem Bhatti.

Recent Stories

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

2 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

11 minutes ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

11 minutes ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

16 minutes ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

21 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

2 hours ago
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

2 hours ago
 SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight Ma ..

SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12

2 hours ago
 PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cric ..

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari T ..

Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan