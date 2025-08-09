Gold earrings snatched from elderly woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) An elderly woman's gold earrings were snatched from her ears in Ghaziabad area here on Saturday, Lahore.

According to police sources, an incident took place in Ghaziabad, where an elderly woman was sitting at a shop when a man snatched her earrings and fled.

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, in which the accused can be seen snatching the earrings from the woman's ears and fleeing.

Ghaziabad police said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the woman's son Nadeem Bhatti.